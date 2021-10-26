LOCAL 3 TUESDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 10/26/2021

This afternoon, more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (mildest west). East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 20s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 right along the Great Lakes. East to northeast to east to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain or a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, 30s to around 40 near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain or a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.