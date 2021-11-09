LOCAL 3 TUESDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 11/9/2021

This afternoon, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts in the Keweenaw Peninsula.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some 20s inland. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, increasing clouds. High temperatures will be around 50. Winds becoming east to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain and wind. Temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with rain and wind. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast to south to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with rain showers or wintry precipitation. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain showers or wintry precipitation. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with snow showers. Some rain may mix in with the snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 20 or the 20s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain showers or snow showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with snow showers. Some rain may mix in with the snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 20 or the 20s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to northeast to north to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.