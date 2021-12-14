This afternoon, increasing clouds. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, cloudy with a chance of rain or drizzle. Areas of fog possible. Some gusty winds. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday, cloudy with a chance of rain or drizzle. Areas of fog possible. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain and a possible thunderstorm. Windy with strong winds possible. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. Wind gusts over 40 MPH or 50 MPH are possible later in the night (especially near Lake Michigan).



Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Windy with strong winds possible. Turning colder in the morning from west to east across the U.P. Temperatures by the afternoon will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest west of Marquette). West to southwest wind 30 to 40 MPH with higher gusts. Wind gusts over 50 MPH or 60 MPH are possible (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula).



Thursday night, windy. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. A few snow showers are possible (mainly east of Marquette). Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday through the weekend, colder with a few snow chances. High temperatuers will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.