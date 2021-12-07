LOCAL 3 TUESDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 12/7/2021

This afternoon, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from at or below zero for some inland areas to around 10 above near the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a few lake effect snow showers in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with some snow. Rain or a wintry mix is possible (especially near Lake Michigan). Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or a wintry mix. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix late in the day. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, cloudy with snow. Rain or a wintry mix is possible (especially near Lake Michigan). Gusty winds possible. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday, cloudy with snow. Rain or a wintry mix is possible (especially near Lake Michigan). Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible becoming north to northwest to west to northwest.



Saturday night, becoming partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.