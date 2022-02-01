This afternoon, light wintry precipitation, and light rain can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Windy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Temperatures will turn colder from west to east in the middle to late afternoon. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts turning west in the afternoon.



Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, some inland areas west of Marquette could be at or below zero. Wind chills will be at or below zero. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be at or below zero. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from -15 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around zero or the single digits right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Wind chills will be very low to perhaps dangerous. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be very low to perhaps dangerous. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from -20 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around zero or the single digits right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. Wind chills will be very low to perhaps dangerous. to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. Winds becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above, some inland areas could fall at or below zero. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Winds becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.