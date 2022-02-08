Today, increasing clouds. A few snow showers are possible in the afternoon. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, cloudy with snow. Some gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with some snow. Some gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming south to southwest late in the day.



Thursday night, cloudy with snow and gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, cloudy with snow and gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around zero or below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.