Today, mostly cloudy with wintry precipitation (including snow). Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, some wintry precipitation (including snow). Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the teens. North the northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Winds becoming light and variable.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday and Monday, a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.