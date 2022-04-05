This afternoon, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with rain showers. Wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain showers. Wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain showers or wintry precipitation. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, cloudy with rain or wintry precipitation. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with rain or wintry precipitation (including snow). Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday, cloudy with wintry precipitation (including snow). Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures around 30 or the 30s. North wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, some snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.