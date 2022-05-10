Today, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, temperatures may approach 80 in some inland areas west of Marquette, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, temperatures may approach 80 in some inland areas west of Marquette, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.



Friday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.