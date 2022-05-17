This afternoon, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Light east to southeast wind.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast to south to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming west to southwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.