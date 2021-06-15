LOCAL 3 TUESDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 6/15/2021

This afternoon, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s (coolest temperatures near Lake Superior). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Winds becoming light and variable.



Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s are possible for inland areas of the Eastern U.P. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s (coolest temperatures will be near Lake Superior). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.