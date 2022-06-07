This afternoon, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.