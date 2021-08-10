LOCAL 3 TUESDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 8/10/2021

Today, a few thunderstorms in the afternoon (mainly west of Marquette). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, a few thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Warm and humid. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms (best chance Eastern U.P.). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, becoming mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the 50s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.



Thursday, mostly sunny and less humid. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light west to northwest wind.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.