Today, fog is possible in some U.P. spots in the morning. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures away from Lake Superior will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light southerly wind.



Thursday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light and variable wind.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night and Monday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60.