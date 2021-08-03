LOCAL 3 TUESDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 8/3/2021

This afternoon, areas of smoke and haze possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy with a few afternoon thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, a few evening thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear after sunset. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler along Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds (especially along Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties). Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s (warmest temperatures near Lake Superior). South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, a few inland spots could fall into the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday and Monday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.