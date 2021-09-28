LOCAL 3 TUESDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 9/28/2021

This afternoon, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, the warmest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Light south wind.



Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 5 to 10 MPH



Saturday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Light east to northeast wind.



Sunday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.