LOCAL 3 TUESDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 9/7/2021

This afternoon, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Becoming windy (especially in the Keweenaw). High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts. Wind gusts could be at or over 40 MPH in the afternoon in the Keweenaw Peninsula.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from the 40s for inland areas west of Marquette to the 50s to around 60 right along Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 40 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the 50s right along Lake Superior. Light and variable wind.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 40 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the 50s right along Lake Superior. Light and variable wind.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.