STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 317 PM EST TUE JAN 18 2022 /217 PM CST TUE JAN 18 2022/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN UPPER MICHIGAN AND THE KEWEENAW TONIGHT... TONIGHT...BLUSTERY. NUMEROUS SNOW SHOWERS NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 2 ABOVE FAR WEST TO 17 EAST. WEDNESDAY...BECOMING COLDER AND BLUSTERY. SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 7 ABOVE TO 22 IN THE MORNING...WARMEST EAST...THEN TEMPERATURES STEADY OR FALLING THROUGH THE DAY. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...COLD. SNOW SHOWERS CONTINUING IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS. MOSTLY CLOUDY...EXCEPT PARTLY CLOUDY SOUTH CENTRAL. LOWS 12 BELOW TO 9 ABOVE...COLDEST FAR EAST. WIND CHILLS AROUND 20 BELOW WEST HALF. THURSDAY...COLD. MOSTLY CLOUDY...EXCEPT PARTLY CLOUDY SOUTH CENTRAL AND NEAR WISCONSIN. SNOW SHOWERS IN THE NORTHWEST TO WEST WIND SNOW BELTS. HIGHS 3 ABOVE FAR WEST TO 16 ABOVE EAST. THURSDAY NIGHT...COLDER. SNOW SHOWERS ENDING ACROSS THE WEST WIND LAKE EFFECT SNOW BELTS. MOSTLY CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 15 BELOW TO 5 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY EARLY BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS 12 TO 20. SATURDAY...SNOW LIKELY. LOWS 1 ABOVE TO 11 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 16 TO 22. SUNDAY...SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE WEST TO NORTHWEST WIND LAKE EFFECT SNOW BELTS. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 8 BELOW TO 9 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 9 TO 16.