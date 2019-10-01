LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/1/2019

Tonight, cloudy with a chance of rain, best rain chances will be along U.S. 2 and points south into Wisconsin. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine with a chance of light rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, cloudy skies with rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, cloudy skies with rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Friday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming south 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, cloudy skies with rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, some rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

