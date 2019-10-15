LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/15/2019

Tonight, cloudy skies with rain and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, 30s for inland areas west of Marquette. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, windy with cloudy skies and some rain. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with gusts 30 to 40 MPH or higher, the strongest wind gusts will be near Lake Superior east of Marquette.

Wednesday night, cloudy with some rain showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts near Lake Superior east of Marquette.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, around 40 or into the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light wind becoming south during the overnight.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, cloudy with rain. Windy conditions possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH.

Monday night, cloudy with rain. Windy conditions possible. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of rain. Windy conditions possible. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH.

