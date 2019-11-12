LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/12/2019

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Very cold. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, at or below zero for inland areas of the Western U.P., around 10 above or the teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Wind chills will be at or below zero. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with some snow. Heavy snow is possible in Schoolcraft County, Western Mackinac County, and Luce County. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 or into the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Windy at times. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 or into the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, around 20 or into the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.