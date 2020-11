LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/17/2020

Today, some snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, some snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens, 20s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming south to southwest late.