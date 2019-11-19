LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/19/2019

Tonight, cloudy with a chance of light rain or light wintry precipitation. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, cloudy with a chance of light rain or light wintry precipitation. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, cloudy with rain changing to snow from west to east. Gusty winds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, clouds and at times some sun. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

