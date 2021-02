LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/16/2021

Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Winds becoming west to northwest to north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, a few lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes will be below zero, perhaps well below zero in some inland areas. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.