STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 429 PM EST TUE MAR 1 2022 /329 PM CST TUE MAR 1 2022/ TONIGHT...ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS AND FLURRIES EAST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR EARLY...THEN A CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW WEST HALF LATE. PARTLY CLOUDY WEST AND CENTRAL...THEN INCREASING CLOUDS OVERNIGHT. MOSTLY CLOUDY EAST. LOWS 5 TO 12 ABOVE. WEDNESDAY...LIGHT SNOW LIKELY IN THE MORNING...THEN A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS IN THE AFTERNOON...MAINLY NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR AND ESPECIALLY EAST. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 22 TO 32...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS WEST AND NORTH CENTRAL DIMINISHING. NUMEROUS SNOW SHOWERS BETWEEN MUNISING AND NEWBERRY. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 8 BELOW TO 10 ABOVE ZERO...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST AND WARMEST EAST ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS EAST ENDING. HIGHS 16 TO 25...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 5 BELOW TO 8 ABOVE ZERO... COLDEST INTERIOR CENTRAL. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 23 TO 30. SATURDAY...SNOW LIKELY...BECOMING MIXED WITH SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. LOWS 10 TO 18. HIGHS 28 TO 33. SUNDAY...A CHANCE OF SNOW...FREEZING RAIN AND RAIN...MAINLY IN THE MORNING. LOWS 25 TO 30. HIGHS 30 TO 40...WARMEST SOUTH CENTRAL AND EAST.