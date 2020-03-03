LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/3/2020

Tonight, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts. 





Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts. 





Wednesday night, increasing clouds with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 





Thursday, cloudy with rain, snow and wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South wind becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. 





Thursday night, lake effect snow showers and wind. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. North wind 15 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. 





Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s, 20s closer to Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 15 MPH. 





Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South wind 5 to 15 MPH. 





Saturday, clouds and sunshine with some wind.  High temperatures will be in the 40s, 30s in the Eastern U.P. and near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts. 





Saturday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 





Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, locally colder near Lake Michigan. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 





Sunday night, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s closer to Lake Michigan. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday, cloudy with rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s, 20s closer to Lake Superior and in the Keweenaw Peninsula. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts. 

Monday night, cloudy with snow showers and some wind. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts. 

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 


		

		

					

	


	


			
