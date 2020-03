LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/31/2020

Today, clouds and possibly a little sunshine. Light wintry precipitation is possible in the higher terrain of Marquette County. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, the coldest temperatures will be near Lake Superior, the warmest temperatures will be near the Wisconsin border. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Light north to northeast wind.