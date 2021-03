LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/9/2021

Today, clouds and at times sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will range from around 40 right along Lake Michigan to the 50s to around 60 for inland areas west of Marquette. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with a chance of rain. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.