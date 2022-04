STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 318 PM EDT TUE APR 5 2022 /218 PM CDT TUE APR 5 2022/ TONIGHT...RAIN BECOMING LIKELY. A CHANCE OF SNOW MIXING IN IN THE WEST. LOWS 32 TO 36. WEDNESDAY...RAIN. HIGHS 40 TO 46. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...SNOW AND RAIN LIKELY WITH POSSIBLE FREEZING RAIN. LOWS 28 TO 36. THURSDAY...SNOW AND RAIN LIKELY. HIGHS 35 TO 44. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN. LOWS 25 TO 32. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW, SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN AND LIGHT FREEZING RAIN. HIGHS 31 TO 41. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 23 TO 29. HIGHS 34 TO 44. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 19 TO 29. HIGHS 40 TO 53...COLDEST IN THE KEWEENAW.