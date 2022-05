STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 402 PM EDT TUE MAY 10 2022 /302 PM CDT TUE MAY 10 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. THUNDERSTORMS CENTRAL AND EAST...A FEW SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE MAINLY SOUTH-CENTRAL. PATCHY FOG LATE NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINES. LOWS 45 TO 53....COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S...55 TO 65 ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 46 TO 56. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S EAST...MID 80S CENTRAL AND WEST. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 55 TO 65. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S EAST...MID TO UPPER 80S CENTRAL AND WEST. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 48 TO 58. HIGHS 72 TO 80. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE UPPER 40S. HIGHS 60 TO 66.