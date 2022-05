STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 328 PM EDT TUE MAY 17 2022 /228 PM CDT TUE MAY 17 2022/ .TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY WEST AND CENTRAL. CLEAR EAST. AREAS OF FROST DEVELOPING MAINLY EAST HALF. LOWS 32 TO 42...COOLEST INTERIOR EAST AND WARMEST FAR WEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL. .WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS SOUTH CENTRAL THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON. A CHANCE OF SHOWERS LATE WEST. HIGHS 55 TO 65...COOLEST ALONG THE GREAT LAKES. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS IN THE EVENING WEST. LOWS IN THE 40S. .THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 50S AND 60S...COOLEST ALONG THE GREAT LAKES. .THURSDAY NIGHT...RAIN SHOWERS AND CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 44 TO 52...EXCEPT 39 TO 44 ON THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA. .FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 62 TO 71...EXCEPT 50S ON THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA. .SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 36 TO 45. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 40S TO MID 50S. .SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE MID 30S. HIGHS IN THE MID 50S. $$ GS