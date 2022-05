STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 323 PM EDT TUE MAY 3 2022 /223 PM CDT TUE MAY 3 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 25 TO 35...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 50 TO 61 EXCEPT 40S BY LAKE SUPERIOR AND ON THE KEWEENAW. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 30 TO 36. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 60. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE MID 30S. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 60. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE MID 30S. HIGHS AROUND 60. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 36 TO 42. HIGHS 60 TO 66.