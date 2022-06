STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 329 PM EDT TUE JUN 28 2022 /229 PM CDT TUE JUN 28 2022/ ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN, CENTRAL AND EASTERN UPPER MICHIGAN UNTIL 900PM EDT... TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS EVENING, MAINLY CENTRAL AND EAST. A FEW STORMS COULD BE STRONG TO SEVERE. LOWS 42 TO 55. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON THEN BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS CENTRAL AND WEST EARLY IN THE EVENING. HIGHS 70 TO 78. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 54 TO 60. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 78 TO 84. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 54 TO 60. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 72 TO 78. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 54. HIGHS 72 TO 78. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 48 TO 54. HIGHS IN THE LOWER 70S.