STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 329 PM EDT TUE JUL 12 2022 /229 PM CDT TUE JUL 12 2022/ TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THIS EVENING IN THE WEST AND SOUTH. PATCHY FOG LATE, MAINLY WEST. LOWS 45 TO 57. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 67 TO 75. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE 40S. THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 70S. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 50S. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS 74 TO 80. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 54 TO 62. HIGHS 75 TO 81. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 54 TO 63. HIGHS 75 TO 84. $$ GS