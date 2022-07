STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 352 PM EDT TUE JUL 26 2022 /252 PM CDT TUE JUL 26 2022/ TONIGHT...SHOWERS LIKELY AND CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH THE NIGHT. LOWS 58 TO 65. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON THEN CLEARING. SHOWERS LIKELY AND CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON. CHANCE OF SHOWERS BY MID AFTERNOON. HIGHS IN THE 70S. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 50S. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS 65 TO 74. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 49 TO 58. FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 67 TO 74. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS MOSTLY IN THE 50S. HIGHS 77 TO 84. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 56 TO 65. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S. $$ GS