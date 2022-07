STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 329 PM EDT TUE JUL 5 2022 /229 PM CDT TUE JUL 5 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. AREAS OF FOG. LOWS 48 TO 58. WEDNESDAY...FOG CLEARING IN THE MORNING...BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 65 TO 78...COOLEST BY LAKE SUPERIOR. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE MID 50S. THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 72 TO 78. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 48 TO 54. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 72 TO 78. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 42 TO 48. HIGHS 72 TO 78. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE MID 50S. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S.