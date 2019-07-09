LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 7/9/2019

Rain and thunderstorms will be across Upper Michigan in the morning. We will get some sunshine back by the early afternoon and it will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Strong to severe thunderstorms will develop in the Central and Western U.P. by the middle of the afternoon and continue into the late afternoon. Some storms could have hail and strong winds. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as well. Once these storms get east of Marquette and Munising, they lose some steam, still strong winds will be possible. Now, that said. If we hang on to the clouds longer into the afternoon, chances of severe weather will decrease somewhat.

Heads up for Swimming – Rip currents will be possible on Lake Michigan on Wednesday and will be possible on Lake Superior on Thursday in Marquette and Alger Counties. Please use extreme caution or avoid swimming in these areas while rip currents are possible.

Behind this storm system, temperatures will turn cooler by Thursday with lingering rain showers and gusty winds, Thursday isn’t looking like the best summer day with clouds, wind and at times rain with highs in the 60s and maybe the 70s if we get some sun. Warmer temperatures return for Friday and the weekend. Storm chances are back for the weekend as well.