LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/13/2019

Tonight, clearing skies from north to south across Upper Michigan. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, 40s for some inland areas. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, the coolest temperatures will be closer to Lake Superior. Northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, some cloud cover with a chance of light rain. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near the Great lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.