Tonight, clear skies. Gusty winds are possible near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain in the South-Central U.P. and near Lake Michigan. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. Temperatures by the middle to late afternoon will range from the 60s near Lake Superior to around 80 or the 80s in the South-Central U.P. West to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will range from the 30s for inland areas west to Marquette to around 50 or the 50s right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light and variable wind.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with few higher gusts.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Variable wind to 10 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.