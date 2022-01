STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 323 PM EST TUE JAN 25 2022 /223 PM CST TUE JAN 25 2022/ ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY FOR MOST OF WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN THIS EVENING INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ALGER...LUCE...AND NORTHERN SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES THROUGH TONIGHT... TONIGHT...VERY COLD. SNOW SHOWERS DIMINISHING IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOWBELTS. CLEAR TO PARTLY CLOUDY ELSEWHERE. LOWS ZERO TO 10 BELOW NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR AND 13 BELOW TO 23 BELOW ELSEWHERE. WIND CHILLS OF 20 BELOW TO 35 BELOW. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY EARLY...THEN BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY AND BLUSTERY. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF AFTERNOON SNOW SHOWERS FAR EAST. HIGHS 10 TO 19. WIND CHILLS OF 20 BELOW TO 35 BELOW IN THE MORNING. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...BLUSTERY. CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW...MAINLY AFTER MIDNIGHT AND MAINLY NORTHWEST AND EAST. LOWS 8 TO 15. THURSDAY...BLUSTERY. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOWBELTS...ESPECIALLY IN THE MORNING. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS ELSEWHERE IN THE MORNING. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 21 TO 28. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. LOWS 10 BELOW TO 5 ABOVE...WARMEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. FRIDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS EARLY NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. HIGHS 8 TO 15. SATURDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 11 BELOW TO 5 ABOVE... COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 15 TO 20. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 2 TO 12 ABOVE. HIGHS 20 TO 25.