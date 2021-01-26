LOCAL 3 TUESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/26/2021

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, a little clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland). North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, some inland areas may fall below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, lake effect snow showers (mainly east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, some inland areas may fall below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Light and variable wind.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night and Monday, a slight chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Low temperatures in the morning will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland). High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30.