LOCAL 3 TUESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/20/2020

Today, sunshine in the morning. Increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance of rain or snow late in the day along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Winds becoming east to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, evening snow for inland areas west of Marquette, evening rain or a rain/snow mix in the Keweenaw Peninsula and along Lake Superior in the Western U.P. and central U.P. (including the city of Marquette), rain in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan. Any wintry precipitation becomes all rain during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.