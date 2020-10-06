LOCAL 3 TUESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/6/2020

Tonight, rain showers and some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain or a thunderstorm late. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, a chance of rain or a thunderstorm in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, 50s closer to Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s closer to the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light east to northeast wind.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. A slight chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine A slight chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.