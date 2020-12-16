LOCAL 3 TUESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/15/2020

Tonight, mostly cloudy with snow in some spots. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west Marquette). South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, some snow in spots in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow or wintry precipitation. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the teens. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the teens. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.