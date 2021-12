...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FAR WESTERN UPPER MICHIGAN INTO THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PORTIONS OF THE EAST HALF OF UPPER MICHIGAN UNTIL MID EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SCHOOLCRAFT, LUCE, AND WESTERN MACKINAC COUNTIES UNTIL MID EVENING... .TONIGHT...NUMEROUS SNOW SHOWERS WEST...DIMINISHING OVERNIGHT. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS NORTH CENTRAL. SNOW EAST...TRANSITIONING TO LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS OFF LAKE SUPERIOR. MOSTLY CLOUDY...EXCEPT PARTLY CLOUDY SOUTH CENTRAL. LOWS 3 ABOVE TO 18...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. .WEDNESDAY...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS NORTHWEST AND EAST...MAINLY DURING THE MORNING. OTHERWISE...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 19 TO 25. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS NORTHWEST AND EAST DURING THE EVENING. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW FAR WEST LATE. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 8 ABOVE TO 19...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. .THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW. HIGHS 26 TO 32. .THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW IN THE EVENING EAST. LOWS 14 TO 26...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. .FRIDAY...LIGHT RAIN AND SNOW BECOMING LIKELY. SOME FREEZING RAIN POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE 30S. .CHRISTMAS DAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW FAR EAST. LOWS 16 TO 28...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 26 TO 34. .SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW IN THE AFTERNOON. LOWS 9 ABOVE TO 21...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 25 TO 31.