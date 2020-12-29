LOCAL 3 TUESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/29/2020

Tonight, cloudy with snow. Temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, cloudy with some snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, a few lake effect snow showers in the Eastern U.P. in the morning. Otherwise, becoming sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night (New Year’s Eve), partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s right along the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday (New Year’s Day), cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.