STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 316 PM EST TUE FEB 1 2022 /216 PM CST TUE FEB 1 2022/ ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR THE KEWEENAW THROUGH THIS EVENING... TONIGHT...TURNING COLDER. MOSTLY CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS BECOMING LIKELY NORTH OF ONTONAGON AND EAST OF MUNISING. REMAINING WINDY IN THE COPPER COUNTRY THROUGH LATE EVENING WITH PATCHY BLOWING SNOW. LOWS RANGING FROM 4 BELOW INTERIOR WEST TO 15 ABOVE EAST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY NORTH OF ONTONAGON AND EAST OF MUNISING. HIGHS RANGING FROM 4 ABOVE FAR WEST TO 17 EAST. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTHWEST WIND SNOWBELTS. LOWS RANGING FROM 11 BELOW INTERIOR WEST TO 8 ABOVE EAST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. WIND CHILLS 15 TO 25 BELOW WEST HALF. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 6 TO 12. THURSDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 6 BELOW TO 12 BELOW ZERO. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 12. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 6 BELOW TO ZERO. HIGHS IN THE MID 20S. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 6 TO 12. HIGHS 18 TO 24.