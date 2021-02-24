LOCAL 3 TUESDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/24/2021

Tonight, clear skies in the evening (some cloud cover in the Eastern U.P.). Increasing clouds during the overnight with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Winds becoming west to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens early, then rise overnight. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Windy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, cloudy with a chance of rain, snow or a wintry mix in the morning. Some sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, some snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.