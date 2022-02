STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 345 PM EST TUE FEB 8 2022 /245 PM CST TUE FEB 8 2022/ TONIGHT...CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF FREEZING RAIN...EXCEPT SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY WEST. CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 20S. WEDNESDAY...SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY...EXCEPT A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS SOUTH CENTRAL. CLOUDY. HIGHS 28 TO 35. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY WEST AND EAST. A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS NORTH CENTRAL. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 7 TO 16. THURSDAY...A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR IN THE MORNING. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 19 TO 24. FRIDAY...SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 10 TO 18. HIGHS 28 TO 36. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. COLDER. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS 6 BELOW TO ZERO. HIGHS 6 TO 12. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 2 BELOW TO 14 BELOW ZERO. HIGHS 12 TO