STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 340 PM EDT TUE MAR 15 2022 /240 PM CDT TUE MAR 15 2022/ .TONIGHT...INCREASING CLOUDS WITH PATCHY FREEZING FOG IN THE EAST LATE. LOWS 28 TO 35. .WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH AREAS OF FOG. HIGHS 36 TO 52. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...CLOUDY WITH AREAS OF FOG IN THE EAST. LOWS 31 TO 36. .THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 35 TO 48...WARMEST IN THE SOUTH- CENTRAL. .THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 23 TO 31. .FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 30S AND 40S. .SATURDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE TEENS AND 20S. HIGHS IN THE 30S AND 40S. .SUNDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 20S AND 30S. HIGHS IN THE 30S TO 50S.